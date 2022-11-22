Full travel and holiday outlook forecasts (including Iron Bowl)!

Tuesday afternoon and evening will be dry with high temperatures reaching to the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. There is a slight hint of a breeze moving through our area but not enough to make those temperatures feel any cooler.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring prime travel conditions for those who are spending their holiday week elsewhere, both days will be dry with plenty of sun overhead.
Now onto the holiday week... and yes, we include the Iron Bowl as a holiday. Thursday morning will start out with mostly sunny skies but cloud cover will increase as we head into the afternoon. Thanksgiving Day's high temperature will reach to the low 60s. In the early evening hours, a cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley and bring rain for the remainder of Thursday night and into the start of Black Friday. Scattered showers will be overhead for much of Friday morning and afternoon. Shoppers should plan to bring (or buy!) a rain coat.
Dinnertime on Friday will be mostly dry before a second band of showers makes their way into the area Friday night and into Saturday morning. While Iron Bowl Saturday starts off soggy, most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will be dry by lunchtime and in-time for the rivalry game.
High temperatures for the next week will be in the low 60s. Overnight lows will fall to to 40s each night.
TUESDAY: Calm and mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: Calm.