Full sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday

Temperatures to start the day are once again in the 40s. Highs reach the low 70s this afternoon with full sunshine. A persistent breeze around 10 to 15 MPH is expected, but it will not be nearly as blustery as yesterday. Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures stick around Thursday.
A Summer-like pattern takes over heading into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms begin during the day Friday. A few storms Friday afternoon and evening could be strong, especially to our west. The primary threat to watch Friday would be gusty winds.
Additional showers and storms are expected each day through early next week. Rain and storm coverage will peak each afternoon, but no day is a washout. High temperatures surge into the 80s starting Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Another cool night. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH.