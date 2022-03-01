Fuel saving tips from AAA as gas prices continue to rise

Rising global oil prices are causing more pain at the pump as gas prices across the US continue to rise.
$74.15 is how much Jim Link told WAAY 31 it cost him to fill up on Tuesday.
Link says he has never had to pay that much at the pump before.
As of March 1, Alabama is averaging $3.36 per gallon, according to AAA.
"We're one of the five cheapest states in the country almost all the time," AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram said.
There are ways you can save.
One fuel-saving tip is making sure your tires are properly inflated.
"The rule of thumb on that is for every pound of pressure a tire is underinflated, you're losing 2% of your fuel efficiency," Ingram said.
Ingram says routine maintenance on your vehicle is important when it comes to saving on fuel as well.
Also, do multiple errands in one trip if you can.
Don't have a lot of extra weight in your vehicle if you can avoid it.
Ingram says paying attention to your driving behavior is key.
"The fast starts, hard stops, the accelerating and weaving in and out of traffic that we all see people do everyday," Ingram said. "We've all done it ourselves from time to time but that uses a lot more gas than people realize."
Ingram says a AAA survey found not doing this can save as much as 33% of fuel costs in extreme cases.
As for Link, he tells WAAY 31 he's ready for gas prices to go back down.
"I feel very upset about it because it's self-inflicted," Link said.
Another tip is to price shop for gas, according to AAA.
If you're buying fuel based on convenience, you might end up paying more.
Don't forget to look into fuel rewards as well, apps like GasBuddy can save you some coins too.