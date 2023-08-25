 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled

  • Updated
  • 0
Frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled

Frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled.

 FDA

New York (CNN) — A brand of frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn sold at Kroger and Food Lion is being recalled because of potential bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that Twin City Foods, which packages the affected food, is “voluntarily recalling a limited quantity” of the frozen vegetables because there’s a “potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

Affected food includes various sizes of Kroger and Food Lion branded super sweet corn, Kroger and Food Lion branded mixed vegetables carrots, super sweet corn, green beans and green peas. A full list is on FDA’s website.

Listeria is a hardy germ that can continue to grow while refrigerated and can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in the elderly, young people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, diarrhea, severe headache and nausea.

However, the FDA said that “there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product.” A customer’s third-party lab results from the sweet cut corn sparked the recall.

People that have bought an affected frozen vegetables product are being told not to eat it and to “immediately return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

