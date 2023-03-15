Frosty tonight, rainy tomorrow night

*Freeze Warning in effect 4 AM to 8 AM Thursday for DeKalb and Jackson Counties. Frost Advisory in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM Thursday for the remainder of North Alabama*
North Alabama in store for another seasonably cold night, though not quite as cold as the past couple nights. Lows will mainly be in the mid 30s, though low 30s will be possible in northeast Alabama.
Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely from late Thursday night through the early afternoon. The heaviest will fall south of the Tennessee River where up to an inch is possible. Totals will likely be closer to 0.25-0.5" farther north.
Another surge of cold air will arrive this weekend. Look for highs near 50 and lows back below freezing. Temperatures will gradually moderate next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Wind: SE 3-7 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S 8-16 MPH.