...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are
expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread
coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson
and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frost, freeze risk overnight

Freeze & Frost
Despite breezy conditions for the start of the weekend, the sunshine and just below average temperatures has still made it a decent day to get outdoors. Big changes come as we head to bed, as the chance for freezing conditions plague many counties in North Alabama.
 
First things first, throughout the day the gusty winds have remained the big weather story for today. We've seen gusts near 40 mph through some parts of the afternoon, and with the low humidity the fire risk is prominent this afternoon into tonight. No Red Flag Warning has been issued, but it is something to keep in mind.
 
The breezy conditions continue heading into tonight as gusts range from 5-15 mph. The big story tonight will shift to the freezing temperatures during the overnight hours . A Freeze Warning for Dekalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Limestone, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties has been issued beginning at 3 am with a Frost Advisory for Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties at the same time. The biggest threat will be to outdoor plants and pipes.
 
Temperatures stay unseasonably cool for Sunday with highs only in the mid 50's with an increase in cloud coverage late Sunday night. Warmer temperatures will be back to start the work week with highs close to 70 Monday, and in the 80's by Tuesday!
 
After what looks to be a fantastic day to be outdoors Tuesday, our streak of dry weather comes to an end by Wednesday afternoon. Keep in mind a few tweaks will be made to this portion of the forecast as we are still several days out, as there are still some uncertainties to fine tune.
 
Here is what we are monitoring as of right now. A line of strong storms begin to move into the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours ahead of a cold front. We'll have plenty of shear in place, and will have to keep our eyes closely on the instability of the atmosphere along with how much lift will be present before the cold front pushes through. Even with limited instability, enough lift with the abundance of shear could give us enough to some some strong to severe storms. The primary concern will be damaging winds as gusts are set to be at or exceed 40 mph ahead of the storms, and continue  during the main event. Other than that, a few embedded tornadoes ​are not out of the realm of possibility, along with localized flooding concerns. We'll continue to monitor this system closely and update you both on air and online. 

