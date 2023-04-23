Frost Advisory Sunday night to Monday morning, plus more cold temperatures and rain on the way

Frost Advisory in effect 1 AM - 8 AM Monday, Colbert Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Moore (TN) counties
Sunday's overnight lows leaning into Monday's wake-up temperatures will be frigid and in the upper 30s, with some areas reaching to the mid-30s tonight. bring pets and plants in overnight tonight, and you'll likely want to switch from AC to heat for the evening.
Monday afternoon brings plenty of sunshine but a high temperature below average and in the mid-60s. Monday night cools right back down again to the upper 30s. A second Frost Advisory has not been issued at this time, but we will continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Starting in the late afternoon, scattered showers will come into the forecast and move from the Shoals east, through Sand Mountain, until about dinnertime. Then we will have a few hours of dry conditions in the Tennessee Valley before heavier rain returns overnight and lasts until dinnertime on Wednesday.
Wednesday brings highs in the upper 60s. Thursday through Sunday each hold their chance for several hours of heavy rain, each day features a high temperature in the low 70s, low 60s on Sunday. Now is a good time to remind everyone, April showers bring May flowers!
TONIGHT: Frost Advisory, frigid, clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: NNE 1-5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind NNE 5-10 MPH.