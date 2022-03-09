Frontier to add nonstop flights to Denver out of Huntsville

Travelers will be able to fly nonstop to Denver from Huntsville International Airport starting in May, according to an announcement from the airport Wednesday.
Frontier Airlines will add the Huntsville-Denver route beginning May 2 and offer it year-round on Mondays and Fridays. Fares start at $94 one-way.
“Our passengers tell us that they have long desired this low-cost, nonstop flight to Denver,” said Rick Tucker, CEO of Huntsville International Airport. “We are thrilled to be able to offer to them just in time for summer vacations out west.”
Frontier, which is headquartered in Denver, began operations at the airport in 2018 and currently offers flights twice weekly to Orlando, Florida.