From struggling to sober: Colbert County drug court program's first graduates share their experience

A second chance and a new opportunity. That is what two young women, Jasmine Stewart and Hope Allen, can now celebrate.
They are the first graduates of the new Colbert County drug court program, which restarted in 2021.
They are also two moms, who each at one point lost custody of their children.
However, through hard work and perseverance, they found enough strength to complete the program, giving them a much-appreciated second chance.
"When I had my son, we were both positive for methamphetamine," said Stewart.
"My little boy had opioids in his system, plus marijuana," said Allen.
Stewart and Allen were each charged with chemical endangerment of a child and lost custody of their children.
Prior to the drug court program, they say they had a tough time.
"I’ve never done a 'sober life' type of deal, so I didn’t know how. I didn’t know how to wake up and be sober and happy and go through life like, I guess, a normal person," said Stewart.
"The only friend I ever had was marijuana. That’s the only thing I ever knew to run to," said Allen.
The Colbert County drug court offered the women a chance to dismiss the charges and avoid jail time, while also helping them get their lives on the right track.
The process was far from easy.
"The hardest part for me was trusting myself to be able to do it," said Stewart.
"I was already struggling, getting through the other stuff that DHR had put me through, you know? So, basically, my biggest question was how was I gonna get through it," said Allen.
Allen said a higher power and her support system were the answer.
Bill Gist is a former law enforcement officer. But, as the current the drug court program coordinator, he’s able to have a different perspective by supporting people when they need it most.
"Being on the sobriety side of it, in helping with find a life of sobriety, is — it’s — I mean, it really makes you feel like a hero," said Gist.
Through more than a year in the program, which involved monthly meetings with a judge, frequent drug tests and oftentimes, a helping hand from the drug court staff, both Stewart and Allen have worked tirelessly to get what they now have: a second chance.
"It’s amazing. I’ve got all the tools to have my new lifestyle, my good lifestyle," said Stewart.
"It feels like I can live my life," Allen said. "I ain’t got to worry about going to jail. I ain’t got to worry about my kids living without their mama. That’s the biggest part. They got me, and I got them."
Both women are employed and enjoying time with their kids. They can proudly say any charges they once had have now been dismissed.