From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers

All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area.
Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business.
"I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this is all I've done," said Chass Bevill of Bevill Farms. "It don't just magically appear at the grocery store. Somebody's producing it. And that's what we do. And if they take the land, what are they gonna do?"
What used to be the "boonies" out in Hazel Green is now booming with growth.
"A Walmart, a Starbucks, a Wendy's ... all the field rows on the highway are gone. It's all owned commercial land now," said Bevill's sister, Nikkie Mewbourn.
She said what was once cotton fields is now turning to concrete.
The president of the North Alabama Commercial Realtors Association, Eric Gonzalez-Tablada, explained, "So many people have been attracted out to Hazel Green because it's offering the same opportunities as, say, parts of Madison are. Where it's huge homes, they're brand-new homes."
More than 3,000 houses have been built in Hazel Green, Meridianville and New Market since 2010, according to data from the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
"It is crazy to see Hazel Green go from this cotton-gin, country place to it still has that country feel but it's starting to attract a lot of retail," said Gonzalez-Tablada.
"I mean, eventually, there probably, you know — there won't be farmland around here," said Bevill's sister, Kimberly Thompson.
Bevill said he understands why.
"I mean, in a way, I can't blame them," he said of those who own the farmland. "If their kids don't want it, and they've got some land and it's worth $1 million, $2 million, I don't blame them one bit for selling."
According to data from the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, average house prices in Hazel Green have increased by $80,000 over the past two years.
"I could sell the land I own and pay what I owe and be a multimillionaire, but I'd never do it," said Bevill. "I don't care what your offer is; you ain't getting it."
He said the Bevill family will be keeping its cotton fields, even as the rest of the area keeps changing.
"I don't want it to go into houses, and you know, my granddad, great-granddad, my dad all worked hard to get it, and I want to make it bigger," said Bevill. "It's got to be in your blood, and you've got to love it to do it."
More than 7,000 people have moved to the northern part of Madison County since 2010, according to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.