From a Walmart parking lot to The Ledges, Michael Sweeney making the most of Korn Ferry opportunity

Sometimes you find yourself in life’s bunker and the only way out is to shoot your shot.
For Michael Sweeney, that was the case this week. Finding the sand on the 18th hole of Monday’s HomeTown Lenders Championship qualifier, the Connecticut native holed out to advance to a playoff, where he ultimately clinched a spot in the tournament.
Now, the former Subway sandwich artist is playing on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time.
“I’m just happy to be here, happy to get out there and play some golf tomorrow,” Sweeney said Wednesday.
The 26-year-old’s path to The Ledges is unlike any other. A former manure mover and part-time Spotify spitter, he didn’t play college golf and, for a time, called a Walmart parking lot home.
Mike Sweeney's road to the HomeTown Lenders Championship (@HTLChamp) is a bit unorthodox.— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) April 26, 2023
The Spotify rapper and former Subway sandwich artist lived in his car while he was pursuing his golf dreams. This week he's playing on the @KornFerryTour.
Hear from him tonight on @WAAYTV! pic.twitter.com/If4MJvm6xM
“I think if you’re going to do something, you just gotta fully commit to it,” he said. “I moved to Florida to play golf and give this a run, so my idea was basically I’m gonna do whatever was necessary to put myself in the position, right? So, whether it be sleeping in my car or working at Subway or whatever it had to be, that’s what I was going to commit to doing.”
Now he has his biggest chance yet, playing with some of the best in the world for one of the most unique trophies in all of sports. And looking at where his journey started and where things stand now, Sweeney says it's hard to put into words.
“From that point, not having any professional wins, living in my car in a Walmart parking lot, having this opportunity … I think it's just a combination of self-belief and the work, right? Like, get out there, hit the shots put in the hours on the range, the putting green, test what you’ve got to test and just believe that you have the capability of doing it.”
The first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship tees of Thursday at 6:25 a.m. Sweeney is set to get his round started on the 10th hole at 8:37 a.m.