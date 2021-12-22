Frigid Thursday morning, then warmer air is on the way

Fortunately, as the wind shifts out of the south, temperatures during the afternoon will be a few degrees warmer.
By Christmas Eve, the unseasonably mild air settles into North Alabama. Clouds increase thanks to a southerly wind and a bit more moisture in the air, but so do the temperatures. We're still expecting lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s heading into Christmas Day.
Rain chances look less likely this weekend. By Sunday into Monday, showers start developing, becoming scattered by the middle of the week.