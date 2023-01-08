Frigid Sunday night ahead of a beautiful Monday

Cloud cover will stay with us throughout Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Very light scattered showers will stay in the Valley through dinnertime and then we will be dry for the rest of the night. Overnight low temperatures tonight will fall to the mid-30s. Be sure to bring outdoor pets and plants inside!
Wake-up temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s with a breeze. Monday will feature plenty of beautiful sunshine, a strong breeze, and a high temperature in the low 50s.
Close to freezing temperatures will return Monday night and into Tuesday and then we'll have some slightly more comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week.
Thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates and timing in the coming days.
TONIGHT: Frigid. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: N 7-12 MPH.
MONDAY: Frigid in the morning, warming up slightly. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.