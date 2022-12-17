Frigid Start to the weekend with even colder temps coming

Brrrr! We've got a cold weekend on tap in the Tennessee Valley! We'll keep the sunshine overhead for the entirety of the weekend but high temperatures each day will only reach to the low and mid-40s. A slight breeze will force temperatures to feel even colder than that. If you have outdoor pets or plants be sure to bring those indoors overnight as overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid-20s each night.
Much of the work-week features about the same forecast with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday night an arctic blast of cold air will move through our area dropping Thursday's wake-up temperatures to the low 20s and Friday's wake-up temperatures to the low teens!
Arctic Blast
Brace yourself for a blast of Arctic air late next week. We are monitoring the chance for a rain/snow mix on Thursday with bitterly cold temperatures for Christmas weekend. Timing, temperature and precipitation type are still in play, stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, much colder. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.