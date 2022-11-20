Frigid overnight tonight, much warmer this work-week

Sunday evening will continue to be a cold one as overnight temperatures reach to the low 20s with a breeze.
Monday morning wake-up temperatures will be in the mid-20s and quite frigid as you head out the door. A warm front moves through Monday morning brining high temperatures for the next few days to the mid-50s and keeping overnight lows mild and mild and in the mid-30s/low 40s.
All eyes on on Thanksgiving Thursday and the passing of a cold front. The models are in fierce disagreement regarding the timing of the front but the current trends will bring scattered rain to the Tennessee Valley on Thursday afternoon and that will stay with us through the overnight hours into first thing on Black Friday.
Keep in mind that the timing of the late week cold front is subject to chance. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.