Frigid overnight; Sunny and cold weekend ahead

There will be a few clouds overhead through the overnight hours as lows dip into the frigid 20s across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee.
Get set for a sunny, but cold weekend. Saturday highs are expected to only reach the upper 40s. Sunday will be even colder; highs struggle to reach the mid 40s behind a weak cold front.
Everything changes on Monday.Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s as we start Thanksgiving week. Watch for increasing rain chances on getaway Wednesday that could impact your travel plans.
Higher rain chances look to be along a cold front Thanksgiving Day. The forecast will continue to change, so check back often for updates.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, staying cool. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, staying cool. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.