Frigid night ahead, timing out temperatures in the teens and snow both on their way

If you have outdoor pets or plants, be sure to bring them indoors overnight, as overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid-20s again tonight.
As you head out the door Monday, you can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 20s and a strong breeze making things feel even colder.
Monday through Wednesday feature partly sunny skies with moderate high temperatures in the mid- and upper 40s.
Thursday's high temperature will sit near 50 degrees, but around dinnertime, a very powerful cold front will move through the region and plummet temperatures for several days.
This cold front will bring rain to the area, starting around dinnertime, and that rain will eventually turn to a rain/snow mix as we move closer to bedtime. A light dusting of snow powder in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee may arrive in the wee hours of Friday morning but conclude before you head out the door on Friday to work or school.
Staring Thursday night and lasting through Sunday night, overnight low temperatures will sit in the teens and even below with possible "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. High temperatures each day will be in the mid-20s and low 30s.
Prepare for a cold Christmas holiday, folks!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny turning to partly sunny by lunch. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.