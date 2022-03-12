 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel conditions possible this morning due to snow and
ice on roads...

Recent snowfall accumulations and lingering moisture on roadways, in
combination with cold air moving into the region, has created
patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some
major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of
affected roadways, consult local media outlets.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able
to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Frigid and breezy temperatures stick around through the afternoon

Day Planner 3.12
Any lingering flurries left over from the overnight winter storm will diminish by late morning.  Slick roads and patchy ice remain possible through this morning and into the early afternoon. so It will be best to be extremely cautious when out on the roads as a result.
 
It’ll be an unseasonably cold and breezy day with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of North Alabama through noon.
 
Sunshine returns by the early afternoon, which will help melt some of the snow away, but even with the sunshine temperatures won’t make it out of the 30’s for our high. The wind chill will actually have it feeling like we're in the 20's however, so bundle up for any plans you have for the weekend!
 
Have the chance to see record or near record breaking lows tonight. Thankfully, the warmer temperatures do come by tomorrow afternoon as highs make it back into the 50's.

