Frigid and breezy temperatures stick around through the afternoon

Any lingering flurries left over from the overnight winter storm will diminish by late morning. Slick roads and patchy ice remain possible through this morning and into the early afternoon. so It will be best to be extremely cautious when out on the roads as a result.
It’ll be an unseasonably cold and breezy day with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of North Alabama through noon.
Sunshine returns by the early afternoon, which will help melt some of the snow away, but even with the sunshine temperatures won’t make it out of the 30’s for our high. The wind chill will actually have it feeling like we're in the 20's however, so bundle up for any plans you have for the weekend!
Have the chance to see record or near record breaking lows tonight. Thankfully, the warmer temperatures do come by tomorrow afternoon as highs make it back into the 50's.