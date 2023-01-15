Frigid again Sunday night ahead of cloudy and a drizzly Monday

After a beautiful and sunny Sunday afternoon, temperatures are going to fall significantly again tonight. Overnight lows will be above freezing tonight, but only just slightly. While you won't need to drip your faucets tonight, you should still bring pets and plants inside.
Monday brings all day cloud cover and a high temperature in the upper 50s with a very strong breeze. Light, scattered showers will start in the late afternoon and turn into heavy rain with gusty wind during the overnight hours. Some of those light showers will linger into Tuesday morning and then we welcome in more rain around dinnertime on Tuesday.
Wednesday brings warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and rain starting in the late afternoon turning into storms overnight and lasting through Thursday breakfast time.
A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon dropping temperatures back into the mid-50s for next weekend with chances of rain staying persistent in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Becoming frigid. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: SE 8-12 MPH.
MONDAY: Cloudy, afternoon drizzle turning to heavy rain overnight. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: S 20-25 MPH