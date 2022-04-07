Friends, foes, teammates: Torii Hunter Jr., Preston Palmeiro reunite in Rocket City

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released the team’s official roster and there are a few familiar names.
Among them is Torii Hunter Jr., who is making his return to Madison. But this season, Hunter Jr. isn’t the only Trash Panda with a legendary father. Joining him is Preston Palmerio, the son of Rafael. Aside from having famous fathers, the guys actually know each other well. They've been friends, foes and now teammates, again.
“Torii and I, I think, first played we played together we were 16, maybe,” Palmerio said. “He went to Notre Dame and I went NC State, so I played him in the ACC and baseball’s a small world. Here we are again.”
“We did summer ball together and then we were doing a lot of the camps and showcases and stuff like that our junior and senior year,” Hunter Jr. added.
While both guys are best known for being their fathers' sons, Palmeiro said they both avoid bringing them up too much as they try to make names for themselves but feel that their experience is to everyone’s benefit:
“I think Torii’s dad played 17 years and my dad played 19, so to have 36 years of big-league experience to draw on is not only beneficial for us but for the team,” Palmeiro said.
And with the start of the season fast approaching, the old friends are looking forward to getting to work.
“Just having a guy like that to lead by example with is awesome, so the more that we can enforce just being a pro on a day-to-day basis, I think, the better off the team will be,” Hunter Jr. said.
“It is really special to be here with him. We grew up about 30 minutes from each other and we played together on travel teams, scout teams, stuff like that so to be here at this level playing with him, it’s unbelievable,” Palmeiro said.