 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's new episode of 'Jeopardy!' to air at 12:36 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeopardy!

Set your DVR, "Jeopardy!" is re-airing tonight at 12:36 a.m.

Friday's episode did not air in full due to ABC News' coverage of a speech by President Joe Biden.

New episodes regularly air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you