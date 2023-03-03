Friday storms leave roads littered with debris, thousands without power across North Alabama

A line of storms moved quickly across North Alabama on Friday, causing strong winds, plenty of damage, at least two deaths and at least one tornado along the way.
Emergency personnel, utility crews and volunteers are now working to help those affected. Some will be working overnight, and some will be working through the weekend to clean up and restore a sense of normalcy to their community.
Use extreme caution if traveling, and be mindful of workers, storm debris and the potential for flooding or road damage. Download the WAAY 31 News app and turn on notifications to receive alerts to your phone or device.
The following roads or intersections were closed Friday and may or may not be open at this time:
- Winchester Road at Meridian Street in Huntsville
- U.S. 31 south of Cedar Lake Road in Decatur
- Pulaski Pike between Beaver Dam Road and Patterson Lane in Toney
- Gatlin Road near Shady Grove Road in Toney
The following intersections were without power Friday and should be treated as four-way stops unless otherwise directed by officers at the scene or power has been restored:
- Woodmont and U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia
- Nanceford and Barkley Bridge Road in Hartselle
- Hatch Boulevard at North Jackson Highway in Sheffield
- Oakwood Avenue at Andrew Jackson Way, Memorial Parkway, Maysville Road and Meridian Street in Huntsville
- Pulaski Pike at Mastin Lake Road and Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville
- Oakwood Road at Johns Road in Huntsville
- Madison Boulevard at County Line Road in Huntsville
- Adventist Boulevard at Millennium Drive in Huntsville
- Sparkman Drive at Bradford Drive, Pulaski Pike, Blue Spring Road and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Hobbs Road at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Wall Triana Boulevard at James Record Road in Huntsville
- Wynn Drive at Old Madison Pike and Technology Drive in Huntsville
- Green Cove Road at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Pratt Avenue at Washington Street and Church Street in Huntsville
- Clinton Avenue at Governors Drive and California Street in Huntsville
- Governors Drive at Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville
- I-565 exits at Bob Wallace Avenue and Jordan Lane in Huntsville
- Jordan Lane at Putman Drive in Huntsville
- Madison Street and Whitesburg Drive at Governors Drive in Huntsville
- Bob Wallace Avenue at Patton Road/Jordan Lane in Huntsville
- Winchester Road at Moores Mill Road in Huntsville
The following utilities are reporting large numbers of customers without power:
- Huntsville — 7,956 as of 5:25 p.m.
- Jackson County — 1,291 as of 5:05 p.m.
- Lauderdale County — 16,252 as of 5:06 p.m.
- Lawrence County — 1,711 as of 5:07 p.m.
- Limestone County — 6,800 as of 5:21 p.m.
- Lincoln County, Tenn. — 191 as of 4:59 p.m.
- Marshall County — 805 as of 5:05 p.m.
- Morgan County (not including Decatur) — 4,621 as of 5:07 p.m.
- Decatur — 811 as of 5:04 p.m.
- Cullman County — 16,668 as of 5:08 p.m.
- Alabama total — 103,319 as of 5:04 p.m.
See photos and videos from Friday's storms here. Share yours by emailing them to share@waaytv.com or by tagging @waaytv on Twitter or @waay31news on Facebook.