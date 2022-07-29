Friday starts off a soggy weekend

Friday is the start of what will be a soggy weekend in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Some of our eastern counties will be waking up to storms but then those move out of our way after breakfast time.
More widespread showers move into the area in the late afternoon hours and remain with us into bedtime tonight. Gusty winds of up to 40 mph are expected with these storms and the potential for flash flooding is also a concern.
This much needed rain will also bring relief from the heat. Friday's high temperatures will only reach to 90 and with more rain expected on Saturday, we will only rise to the upper 80s.
High rain chances remain through this weekend, with the approach of a slow moving cold front from out of Tennessee.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms at breakfast, widespread storms after lunch and into bedtime. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 60% Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusts up to 40 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low-70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.