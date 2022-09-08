Friday starts dry, ends with rain and storms

Hopefully you took advantage for today's warm and dry conditions because rain is poised to return. Partly Cloud overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. While Friday starts dry, clouds will fill in and some locations will see midday showers. By late afternoon a few isolated storms may develop. That could impact many Friday high school football games.
Better chances for more widespread rain arrive late Friday night and continue into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be a washout for most of the region. Expect scattered showers and heavy rain at times through Sunday. Heavy rain may lead to ponding on the roadways, especially Saturday. Sky conditions will be overcast and highs will struggle to reach the lower 80s.
We're tracking a well-deserved break from the rain for a few days next week. A strong cold front will put an end to our wet weather pattern on Monday. Get set for more Fall-like temperatures beginning Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60 with tons of sunshine.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen as it moves north-northeast at about 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 105 mph. The storm is expected to intensify to a major hurricane, possibly Category 4, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain across Bermuda through Friday. It will stay well east of the Carolina Coast and is not a threat to the U.S. In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay is moving north-northwest near 15 mph. The hurricane is passing to the west of the southern Baja California peninsula. Rain from the outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches to the south portion of California and about 1 to 2 inches to Southwest Arizona.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms developing. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.