Friday night high school basketball scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD:
Tharptown 41, Sheffield 69
Colbert County 61, Phil Campbell 64
Plainview 69, Sylvania 52
Sulligent 41, Red Bay 49
Russellville 81, West point 72
Hartselle 48, Decatur 41
Bob Jones 55, Florence 39
Huntsville 66, Mae Jemison 43
Hardin County 48, Lawrence County 63
Madison County 40, New Hope 56
Fairview 58, Scottsboro 97
Geraldine 56, Fyffe 79
Albertville 45, Guntersville 47
James Clemens 65, Austin 71
Sparkman 39, Grissom 44
Fort Payne 67, Gadsden City 73
Randolph 44, Westminster 70
Lindsay lane 45, Shoals Christian 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD:
Sheffield 35, Tharptown 44
Cherokee 33, Vina 67
Colbert County 38, Phil Campbell 51
Whitesburg 24, Athens Bible 43
Philips 20, Colbert Heights 42
Russellville 40, West point 50
Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 31
JPII 25, Deshler 63
Bob Jones 63, Florence 17
Sparkman 72, Grissom 38
Buckhorn 39, Hazel Green 85
Madison County 29, New Hope 53
Fairview 40, Scottsboro 50
Randolph 44, Westminster Christian 70
James Clemens 55, Austin 43
Clements 62, Elkmont 29
Hardin County 42, Lawrence County 53
--------------------------------------
If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard email the final to nknight@waaytv.com