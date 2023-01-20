 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday night high school basketball scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Grissom

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD:

Tharptown 41, Sheffield 69

Colbert County 61, Phil Campbell 64

Plainview 69, Sylvania 52

Sulligent 41, Red Bay 49

Russellville 81, West point 72

Hartselle 48, Decatur 41

Bob Jones 55, Florence 39

Huntsville 66, Mae Jemison 43

Hardin County 48, Lawrence County 63

Madison County 40, New Hope 56

Fairview 58, Scottsboro 97

Geraldine 56, Fyffe 79

Albertville 45, Guntersville 47

James Clemens 65, Austin 71

Sparkman 39, Grissom 44

Fort Payne 67, Gadsden City 73

Randolph 44, Westminster 70

Lindsay lane 45, Shoals Christian 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: 

Sheffield 35, Tharptown 44

Cherokee 33, Vina 67

Colbert County 38, Phil Campbell 51

Whitesburg 24, Athens Bible 43

Philips 20, Colbert Heights 42

Russellville 40, West point 50

Muscle Shoals 46, Athens 31

JPII 25, Deshler 63

Bob Jones 63, Florence 17

Sparkman 72, Grissom 38

Buckhorn 39, Hazel Green 85

Madison County 29, New Hope 53

Fairview 40, Scottsboro 50

Randolph 44, Westminster Christian 70

James Clemens 55, Austin 43

Clements 62, Elkmont 29

Hardin County 42, Lawrence County 53

--------------------------------------

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard email the final to nknight@waaytv.com

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com