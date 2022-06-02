 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
County through 345 PM CDT...

At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Harvest, or 8 miles west of Meridianville, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Harvest, Alabama A
And M University and Toney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Friday deadline to register in person to vote in June 21 primary runoff election

  • 0
vote buttons, American flags stock photo
MGN

Those who wish to complete their voter registration in person at their local Board of Registrar’s office have until the office closes Friday to do it, if they want to vote in the June 21 primary runoff election.

Monday, June 6, is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form.

Voters must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old on Election Day and cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent.

To learn more about voter registration, click here. To check the status of your registration or find your polling place, click here.

For more information on the upcoming election, click here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you