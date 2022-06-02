Friday deadline to register in person to vote in June 21 primary runoff election

Those who wish to complete their voter registration in person at their local Board of Registrar’s office have until the office closes Friday to do it, if they want to vote in the June 21 primary runoff election.
Monday, June 6, is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form.
Voters must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old on Election Day and cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent.
To learn more about voter registration, click here. To check the status of your registration or find your polling place, click here.
For more information on the upcoming election, click here.