Freshmen lead No. 20 Alabama past Longwood 75-54 in opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Brandon Miller had 14 points and 13 rebounds in his college basketball debut as No. 20 Alabama beat Longwood 75-54.
Fellow freshman Rylan Griffen also scored 14 for the Crimson Tide, and point guard Mark Sears had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Freshman guard Jaden Bradley added 11 points and six boards. But it was Alabama’s defense that keyed the season-opening win, holding Longwood to 27% shooting and blocking nine shots.
The Crimson Tide outscored Longwood in the lane 48-24. Senior forward Michael Christmas had 12 points and five rebounds to lead Longwood.