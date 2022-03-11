French-Asian bakery opening in MidCity in Huntsville

A new French-Asian bakery is coming to Huntsville.
TOUS les JOURS will open this fall in the MidCity District adjacent to Wahlburgers and Kung Fu Tea. This will be the bakery’s first Alabama location. It already has a Facebook page, which you can find HERE
The bakery offers more than 300 different varieties of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily. See a menu HERE
Jim Xue and Yunus Hasan, Huntsville culinary entrepreneurs with Chop N Fresh, Kamado Ramen, Oh Crepe, and I Love Sushi, will own and operate the bakery.
“North Alabama is in for a treat. We fell in love with TOUS les JOURS several years ago on a trip to New York and have dreamt of bringing this phenomenal bakery franchise to Huntsville. The growth of our city and the amazing planning of MidCity really gave us the opportunity to share the exceptional cakes, pastries, coffee, and more to the MidCity District,” said Hasan in a news release.
The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Job applications already are being accepted. Learn more HERE.