Freezing temperatures tonight, then warming up by Tuesday afternoon

Monday night will be even colder than the night before, as we'll have overnight low temperatures falling to near freezing.
The good news is we won't have any notable breeze, so wind-chill temperatures are not a point of concern. Even still, it is best for any outdoor pets and plants to be brought inside.
After a frigid morning, by the time we make it to mid-afternoon, not only will there be plenty of sunshine, but we'll also have much warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 60s and a breeze.
Wednesday brings plenty of cloud cover ahead of our next cold front and attached weather-maker, which will move through the area Thursday.
Heavy rain and storms will start first thing Thursday morning, meaning you'll need the rain boots and rain jacket as you head out the door for your morning commute. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the week, as these storms could become severe.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near freezing. Wind: S 1-4 MPH.
TUESDAY: Starting frigid but warming up by afternoon. Patchy fog near sunrise. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.