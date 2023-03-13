Freeze warning tonight for North Alabama

*Freeze Warning in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*
Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for a cold March night in North Alabama! Forecast lows tonight are in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to protect the P's: people, pets, pipes and plants.
Another round of cold temperatures is expected Tuesday night with forecast lows back to the 20s. After a slight warm up Wednesday through Friday, we could see more sub-freezing nights this weekend.
As far as the daytime goes, we'll continue to see a lot of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will climb from the low 50s tomorrow to the upper 60s by Thursday.
The Tennessee Valley will only get one round of wet weather this week. Rain is likely late Thursday night through Friday, and will amount to around 0.5 to 1". Thankfully, severe weather is very unlikely.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.