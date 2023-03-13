Freeze warning tonight for North Alabama

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Freeze warning tonight for North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeze Warning

*Freeze Warning in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*

Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for a cold March night in North Alabama! Forecast lows tonight are in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to protect the P's: people, pets, pipes and plants.

Another round of cold temperatures is expected Tuesday night with forecast lows back to the 20s. After a slight warm up Wednesday through Friday, we could see more sub-freezing nights this weekend.

As far as the daytime goes, we'll continue to see a lot of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will climb from the low 50s tomorrow to the upper 60s by Thursday.

The Tennessee Valley will only get one round of wet weather this week. Rain is likely late Thursday night through Friday, and will amount to around 0.5 to 1". Thankfully, severe weather is very unlikely.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you