Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Freeze Warning on Thursday morning, then slightly warmer

  Updated
  • 0
Freeze Warning Thursday Morning

** FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday **

We have to endure one more frigid night before the cold spell begins to make an exit. Clouds will increase overnight as winds become calm and temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. There is a Freeze Warning for our area from 1a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. If you have outdoor pets or plants, it is a good night to bring them indoors.

Thursday starts with a few lingering clouds, but sky conditions become mostly sunny by 9 a.m. Thanks to a wind shift, temperatures will make it into the lower 60s across most of North Alabama and South Middle Tennessee. This warming trend continues into next week.

So far, the weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Frigid. Increasing clouds. Lows near 30. Wind: Calm.

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as chilly. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store

