Freeze Warning on Thursday morning, then slightly warmer

** FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday **
We have to endure one more frigid night before the cold spell begins to make an exit. Clouds will increase overnight as winds become calm and temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. There is a Freeze Warning for our area from 1a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. If you have outdoor pets or plants, it is a good night to bring them indoors.
Thursday starts with a few lingering clouds, but sky conditions become mostly sunny by 9 a.m. Thanks to a wind shift, temperatures will make it into the lower 60s across most of North Alabama and South Middle Tennessee. This warming trend continues into next week.
So far, the weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Frigid. Increasing clouds. Lows near 30. Wind: Calm.
THURSDAY: Sunny, not as chilly. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.