Freeze Warning early Tuesday morning

** FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Tuesday **
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s early on Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. We will repeat this pattern with even colder conditions Wednesday morning. You can expect to see frost formation on grassy surfaces. Remember to take care of any outdoor pets or plants in advance.
Break out the winter gear for Tuesday which promises to be our coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.
While Wednesday starts out in the frigid 20s, we will benefit from a subtle wind shift, allowing highs to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Incremental warming continues each day through the wind of the work-week. Friday temperatures will be closer to normal in the lower 70s.
So far, the weekend looks partly cloudy and warmer; highs return to the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Very cold. Freeze likely. Lows around 30. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 50s. Wind: NW at 10 to 15 MPH.