Free workshop for small businesses in Huntsville

Turner Construction, a general contractor with offices in Huntsville, is inviting local small, disadvantaged, minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses to an 8-week workshop.
The classes are designed to help them grow their businesses and find opportunities to work on major construction projects in the area.
Registration for the workshop opens next Tuesday, May 30 and runs until June 30.
The program begins July 13 with lunch-session classes on Thursdays at Bryant Bank. It is located at 320 Pelham Ave in Huntsville.
Classes run 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and lunch will be provided each day.
Space is limited for this opportunity.
