Free tax prep in North Alabama

Athens Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring Free Tax Help through VITA, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
The help will be offered in Athens, Ardmore, and Decatur.
ATHENS
- Athens-Limestone Public Library
- Starts January 30
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in March
- Monday and Thursday in April
- Call 256-232-7207 for appointments
ARDMORE
- Ardmore Public Library
- Wednesday
- Call 931-427-4883 for an appointments
DECATUR
- Decatur Public Library
- Starting January 30
- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
- 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday
- 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Call 256-232-7207 for appointments