Free photo voter IDs still available despite ALEA office closures

Driver's license examining offices across Alabama are closed this week for computer upgrades, but that doesn't mean residents have to wait a week to get their free photo ID for voting.

Eligible Alabamians can still get a free voter ID card by visiting their county's board of registrars office or the Secretary of State's office. 

To obtain the card, Alabamians must fill out an application and a photo ID document or non-photo ID document containing their full legal name and date of birth. They must also be a registered voter in Alabama and cannot have any valid form of photo ID that would otherwise be acceptable at the polls.

To find your county's board of registrars office, click here.

