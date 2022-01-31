Free N95 masks now available at Kroger

Kroger has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help distribute free non-surgical N95 masks to the public.
The Kroger Company’s Nashville division, which includes stores in the Huntsville metropolitan area, said masks are now available in most stores and should be available in all stores by Tuesday. Each customer who visits Kroger can receive up to three masks.
“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against Covid-19,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division.
Customers can look for the branded display or ask an associate for help getting their masks. Kroger is also offering Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots. Click here to learn more or schedule a vaccination appointment.
No masks at county health departments
The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds the public that county health departments do not have free face masks to distribute. The masks are only available through retail pharmacies that are part of the federal Covid-19 vaccine program and community health centers.