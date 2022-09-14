Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running

A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than 8 years.
It has served more than 9,000 people but is running out of funding. It relies on dental students from UAB and donations.
"We need about 750-thousand dollars to buy this property so that we can move forward and have a place, a footprint here in Madison County, so that we can continue to take care and serve the under served," Co-Founder Eugenia Graves said.
Each patient it takes care of costs around 200 dollars. If you would like to donate, click here.