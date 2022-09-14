 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Free Dental Clinic

A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than 8 years. 

It has served more than 9,000 people but is running out of funding. It relies on dental students from UAB and donations.

"We need about 750-thousand dollars to buy this property so that we can move forward and have a place, a footprint here in Madison County, so that we can continue to take care and serve the under served," Co-Founder Eugenia Graves said.

Each patient it takes care of costs around 200 dollars. If you would like to donate, click here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you