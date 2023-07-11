Free 2 Teach seeks volunteers, offers free supplies to teachers in 3 Madison County school systems

The countdown is on for the beginning of the new school year, and that means preparation with back-to-school clothing and supplies.
For over 11 years, Free 2 Teach has supplied educators with needed resources and supplies as they educate our children. Best of all, there is no charge.
All too often teachers are challenged with the choice of spending their own money to provide critical supplies for their students or let them do without.
Since 2011, Free 2 Teach has provided free resources in Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County public school systems.
"We've had about 3,500 shops a year, and we've probably impacted about 10,000 teachers over our 12-year history,” said Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling. “In our first year, we gave away about $38,000, and this past year we gave away $1.6 million."
And teachers have benefited from the resources which include school supplies, office supplies, room decor, books, and math and science supplies.
"Teachers, we provided all of our own stuff when we could. So being able to come here, and being able to come here monthly is a true blessing," said Shannon Williamson of Blossomwood Elementary.
"I like to get the bags, the free bags because I see ripped backpacks all the time. So I always grab one just in case a student is without one,” said DeAngelo Johnson of Hampton Cove Middle.
With an abundance of school equipment and supplies for teachers all around North Alabama, this has served as an oasis for many educators. But, they can use the public’s help.
"You can volunteer here. If you like sorting and organizing, if you like working with teachers and educators, this is a great place to come,” said Kling. “You can head to our website - free2teach.org/impact/volunteer/, and there's a lot of info there.”
Financial contributions are always accepted at the website as Free 2 Teach continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our children and our community.