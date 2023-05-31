Fraternal Order of Police holds Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service in downtown Huntsville

As part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, the Fraternal Order of Police held their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service in downtown Huntsville.
Twenty-six officers have died in the line of duty in Madison County since 1880.
The memorial service is an opportunity for friends, family and citizens to remember and pay respects to those that fought to protect and serve the Rocket City.
“We have this every year so we can recognize and memorize and memorialize them so that they’re never forgotten about," said Donny Shaw, the president of the FOP Lodge 6.
Shaw says the wall in remembrance of the fallen officers was built in 1990.
"You can pass by any memorial wall and you see names there and you can say, 'I appreciate their service, and that they died in the line of duty.' But we tell what their end of watch was, what happened that brought them to their last day of service," said Shaw.
Plenty of family members came up and placed a floral offering on the memorial cross.
One of them was Tarsha Earle, remembering her late husband and fallen officer Keith Earle.
"It’s an honor to me to know that we get to continue to live on and let his legacy continue to live on," said Earle.
Keith died in a car crash back in April of 2018. Tarsha says he absolutely loved what he did.
"He loved his community. He was a community person and it was more so for the children. He loved to look out for kids and just to be in service with anybody he came in contact with," said Earle.
It's services like these that keep the legacies of fallen officers like Keith Earle alive forever.
"The person he was, a happy, bubbly Keith. Always there to provide a helping hand in any way that he possibly could," said Earle.
In an emotional closing, Shaw was grateful to the public that showed up and thanked everyone for coming out.