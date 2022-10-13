Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set

The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty.
Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate dog attack with Dowdy in late April of this year when the same dogs killed her.
Dowdy is due back in Franklin County court on November 29 for a pre-trial conference.
Her jury trial is scheduled to begin December 12.