Franklin County woman, boyfriend charged with abusing her bedridden, bruised mother

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman and her boyfriend with abusing her elderly mother.
The Department of Human Resources contacted the sheriff’s office April 15 about an 88-year-old woman who was brought to a local hospital unresponsive, dehydrated, bruised and weighing less than 75 pounds.
The victim is bedridden and depends entirely on others for care, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators determined she was living with her daughter and her daughter’s live-in boyfriend on Highway 49 in Belgreen.
They identified her daughter as Kathryn Claunch and the boyfriend as Paulo Lascaze. Authorities said they learned the pair would leave the elderly woman home alone for several hours without care.
Both Claunch and Lascaze have been charged with elder abuse and are being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
The victim remains hospitalized, according to Sheriff Shannon Oliver.