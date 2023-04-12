Franklin County teacher arrested at school charged with reckless endangerment, public intoxication

A teacher in Franklin County faces charges after officials says he drove a school vehicle with students inside while intoxicated.
Rodney Waddle was arrested Wednesday during a random drug search at Belgreen High School, according to Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver. Waddle was arrested for public intoxication after failing a field sobriety test, Oliver said. Waddle also was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment due to having students in the school vehicle he was driving.
Waddle is a science teacher at Belgreen High School, according to the school’s website.
Oliver said during the search a K9 alerted on the desk Waddle uses his classroom. The K9 then was taken to Waddle’s school-owned and personal vehicle. The officer alerted on both vehicles, Oliver said.
Waddle was removed from the classroom and consented to a search of his vehicle.
Oliver said deputies noticed Waddle “was under the influence of some substance which caused impairment. During the search of his personal vehicle, deputies found a controlled substance for which Waddle had a prescription.”
