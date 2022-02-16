Franklin County Sheriff's Office reporting an uptick in drug activity

An increase in drug activity and overdoses has the Franklin County Sheriff's Office concerned and trying to stop it.
"We're seeing an uptick in the area of this type of drug and it's something we just want folks to be aware of," Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
Right now, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the increase of reported drug activity is mainly in the Spruce Pine and Phil Campbell communities.
"This is a very dangerous drug and in the pill form it just makes it that much easier to overdose and lose lives in the community," Phil Campbell Mayor Michael McQuary said.
Sheriff Oliver said a few deaths reported over the last few months could possibly be related to the increased drug activity.
Several reports have been made regarding the small round blue pills marked M 30.
They contain mixtures of opiates including Fentanyl - a highly-potent and often fatal synthetic opioid.
Right now Sheriff Oliver says he believes whoever is bringing it here, isn't from the area.
Several people have already been arrested, but Sheriff Oliver says more people are believed to be behind the drug activity.
"No doubt there's more out there that's responsible," Sheriff Oliver said. "We're going to do our best to try to locate them the best we can."
"I feel very confident that they're going to get to the bottom of this," McQuary said.
Sheriff Oliver says the other concern with the drug being in Franklin County is the potential of officers coming into contact with it.
If see anything, or have any information regarding the uptick in drug activity, call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 256-332-8821.