Franklin County Sheriff: THC edibles bought in convenience store, sold in schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin County Sheriff's Office THC products

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it seized these THC products from a Chevron store in the 23,000 block of Highway 24 West near Russellville

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has disrupted a drug-selling scheme officials say stretched from a convenience store into local schools.

On Wednesday, deputies searched a Chevron store in the 23,000 block of Highway 24 West near Russellville due to complaints about adults and minors buying THC products there.

The sheriff’s office said reports indicated minor then sold those products in local schools.

The search uncovered about 80 THC vape pens and about 90 packages of THC edibles, all from California where the products are legal. They are not legal in Alabama.

A plant material identified as khat, which is a controlled substance, also was found in the store, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Gamel Abdo Ali Alghazali, a store attendant, and charged him with possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gamel Abdo Ali Alghazali

Gamel Abdo Ali Alghazali

