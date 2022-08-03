Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Fight over woman sends 2 men to jail

Two men face multiple charges after a fight about a woman in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to help the Russellville Police Department with a disturbance call.
Investigators determined Ethan Muhlendorf, 19, of Sheffield and Adam Terry, 22, of Russellville got into an argument over a girl and, at some point, a table got thrown over a balcony, according to Sgt. Kyle Palmer of the sheriff’s office.
Palmer said deputies and officers also found several juveniles in the residence who had been drinking alcohol. Their parents, and Juvenile Probation, then were called.
Muhlendorf was charged with disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Terry was charged with open house party and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Both men were booked in the Franklin County Jail and have since been released on bond.