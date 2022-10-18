Franklin County Sheriff: Meth, sedatives, more found in school bus driver’s blood after arrest

Four substances were uncovered in the toxicology report of a Franklin County school bus driver arrested in September, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
The office said Tuesday an Alabama Department of Forensic Science report found amphetamine, ethanol, clonazepam and Zolpidem (Ambien) in Rhonda Barksdale's blood after her arrest.
Barksdale was charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each child on the bus authorities say she was driving at the time of her arrest. None of the children on the bus were injured.
She has pleaded not guilty.
The Franklin County School System ended her employment after the arrest.
At the time of the arrest, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said motorists contacted deputies about the bus as it was driving around the Tharptown Community. He said one motorist was able to get Barksdale to stop the bus until deputies arrived, which prevented her from continuing the route.
Barksdale was given a field sobriety test and arrested after she failed, Oliver said.
An administrative assistant went to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Friday and made sure all students were safely transported to school.
Here's the breakdown from the toxicology report:
Ethanol: 0.095g/100mL
Amphetamine: 67ng/mL
Clonazepam: 13ng/mL
Zolpidem (Ambien): 470ng/mL