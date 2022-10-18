 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Franklin County Sheriff: Meth, sedatives, more found in school bus driver’s blood after arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Rhonda Barksdale

Rhonda Barksdale

She faces multiple charges

Four substances were uncovered in the toxicology report of a Franklin County school bus driver arrested in September, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The office said Tuesday an Alabama Department of Forensic Science report found amphetamine, ethanol, clonazepam and Zolpidem (Ambien) in Rhonda Barksdale's blood after her arrest.

Barksdale was charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each child on the bus authorities say she was driving at the time of her arrest. None of the children on the bus were injured.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The Franklin County School System ended her employment after the arrest.

At the time of the arrest, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said motorists contacted deputies about the bus as it was driving around the Tharptown Community. He said one motorist was able to get Barksdale to stop the bus until deputies arrived, which prevented her from continuing the route.

Barksdale was given a field sobriety test and arrested after she failed, Oliver said. 

An administrative assistant went to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Friday and made sure all students were safely transported to school.

Here's the breakdown from the toxicology report:

Ethanol: 0.095g/100mL

Amphetamine: 67ng/mL

Clonazepam: 13ng/mL

Zolpidem (Ambien): 470ng/mL

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you