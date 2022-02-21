 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Franklin County sees drop in Covid-19 transmission level, now lowest in North Alabama

Franklin County Covid-19 community transmission level 2/21/22

Franklin County's Covid-19 community transmission level on Feb. 21, 2022.

For the first time in 2022, and certainly many weeks before, not all of North Alabama is classified as “High” in overall community transmission level of Covid-19.

Franklin County’s transmission level has been downgraded to “Substantial,” according to data released Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the last seven days, 25 of 280 Covid-19 tests in Franklin County have come back as positive. That puts the county's percent positivity rate at 8.9%, according to the health department.

Statewide, the percent positivity is 10.3% as of Monday.

Twelve deaths in Franklin County have been attributed to Covid-19 so far this year. Statewide, that number is 1,237.

Thirteen other counties also now are classified as “Substantial.” Four counties have been downgraded even further to “Moderate” transmission. The next level, the lowest, is “Low.”

Alabama’s other 49 counties all remain classified as “High.” This includes the nine other counties that comprise North Alabama: Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

