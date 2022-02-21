Franklin County sees drop in Covid-19 transmission level, now lowest in North Alabama

For the first time in 2022, and certainly many weeks before, not all of North Alabama is classified as “High” in overall community transmission level of Covid-19.
Franklin County’s transmission level has been downgraded to “Substantial,” according to data released Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last seven days, 25 of 280 Covid-19 tests in Franklin County have come back as positive. That puts the county's percent positivity rate at 8.9%, according to the health department.
Statewide, the percent positivity is 10.3% as of Monday.
Twelve deaths in Franklin County have been attributed to Covid-19 so far this year. Statewide, that number is 1,237.
Thirteen other counties also now are classified as “Substantial.” Four counties have been downgraded even further to “Moderate” transmission. The next level, the lowest, is “Low.”
Alabama’s other 49 counties all remain classified as “High.” This includes the nine other counties that comprise North Alabama: Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.