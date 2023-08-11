 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Franklin County special education teacher charged with sending obscene video to student

Timothy Mark Wells

A special education teacher at Phil Campbell High School faces multiple charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted sending an explicit video to a 17 year old.

Timothy Mark Wells, 36, was arrested about 11 a.m. Friday and charged with one count of school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student and one count of distributing harmful materials to minors.

Bond had not yet been set as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The Franklin County School System confirmed Wells' employment to WAAY and said he's been placed on administrative leave.

According to the sheriff’s office, a report about the video being sent came on Wednesday. Investigators spoke to Wells that night, and said he “admitted to sending an inappropriate video to a person under 18.”

Wells turned himself in at the sheriff’s office Friday morning.

