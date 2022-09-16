Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students

A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school.
That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
None of the children on the bus were injured.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver said motorists contacted deputies about the bus as it was driving around the Tharptown Community. He said one motorist was able to get Barksdale to stop the bus until deputies arrived, which prevented her from continuing the route.
Barksdale was given a field sobriety test and arrested after she failed, Oliver said. She also was charged with DUI-controlled substance.
According to Paul Humphres of the Franklin County School System, the incident is under investigation.
An administrative assistant went to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Friday and made sure all students were safely transported to school.