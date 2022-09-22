Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI

Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence.
Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77.
"(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to fade into the oncoming traffic lane, and when she went to correct herself, she squeezed that entire bus, except for them left set of tires, on this itty-bitty piece of land," said Malone.
What should've been a safe ride to school, Malone said, could've turned deadly.
"There is a straight drop right down to the crop field right there, and that's where she had swerved it," said Malone.
Malone's gut told her something was wrong as she watched the bus zig-zag down the two-lane road. At the time, she was driving her own kids to school.
"I drove in front of the three cars in front of me," said Malone. "I had dialed 911 before I even broke that way."
The bus continued driving for minutes before Malone was able to get Barksdale's attention.
"I got out, I got her to open the door, and I checked on her to see if she was OK and the kids," said Malone. "She looked confused at my questions. She said she was totally fine."
The bus had shown signs that it had already hit other objects during its route.
"There was part of a tree stuck in the doorway," said Malone. "She had hit a stop sign, and it ragged down the side of the bus. This is all before I had seen any of it."
Kids on the bus were filled with fear.
"The boy in the front seat had actually told me that he had been texting his mama, concerned on the bus," said Malone. "He looked at me, and his eyes were terrified, absolutely terrified."
Malone waited for police to arrive. After a driver came to finish the route, she quickly drove to the school.
"I've been contacted by the superintendent, I've been contacted by the Department of Transportation — everybody's called and told me, after seeing the evidence by now, they know that was a big deal and could've been very very bad," said Malone.
In addition the DUI charge, Barksdale was charged with reckless endangerment for the children on the bus that morning. In her first court appearance, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.
WAAY 31 has reached out to Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton to check on Barksdale's employment status. We have not heard back.
Malone said Barksdale started a new bus route Tuesday.